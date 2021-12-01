Real Deer Won’t Stop Attacking a Rudolph Lawn Ornament [VIDEO]

They never told us of full-on violence in the time-honored family favorite Christmas song, but apparently, it's a thing.

Tis the season for Christmas-themed yard decorations. A lady in Canada thought that a Rudolph lawn ornament was the perfect peice for her front yard.

Well, apparently in the deer circles there are still some very hard feelings that Rudolph single-handily saved Christmas that one year. So much so, that the lady says she's had the lawn ornament for five years and random deers won't stop fighting it.

She believes that since it's not a cheap lawn ornament and the fact that it's life-size, she thinks the male deers confuse it to be real.