RECALL NOTICE: Old Spice and Secret Antiperspirants

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, a recall has been issued on a couple of popular antiperspirants.

Proctor and Gamble, the parent company of the affected products, has issued a voluntary recall of some of its Old Spice and Secret antiperspirants due to possible contamination.

I don't know about you, but I don't normally get very nervous when I hear of a recall UNLESS it's something like what happened back in the 1980s with Tylenol. In those cases, someone was lacing Tylenol products with poison and people actually died from taking it, thinking that they were just going to relieve a headache or some other pain.

The Tylenol case has never been solved. If you are not a fan of the way medicines are packaged today with the foil seal on the top of the bottle, you can thank whoever tampered with the Tylenol.

Getting back to the recall at hand: Old Spice and Secret aerosol antiperspirants. Using them won't kill you right away, but some were found to contain the carcinogen benzene, which is known to cause cancer.

From the Food and Drug Administration's website:

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is voluntarily recalling all lots with expiry through September 2023 of specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and Old Spice Below Deck aerosol spray products sold in the United States...to the consumer level due to the presence of benzene detected. fda.gov

Wikipedia lists Benzene as a carcinogen that can be the cause of several health issues:

Benzene...increases the risk of cancer and other illnesses, and is also a notorious cause of bone marrow failure. Substantial quantities of epidemiologic, clinical, and laboratory data link benzene to aplastic anemia, acute leukemia, bone marrow abnormalities and cardiovascular disease. Wikipedia

Benzene is one of the chemicals that gives gasoline its unique aroma. It's colorless and highly flammable and should be treated as the health hazard it is. That's why Proctor and Gamble has implemented the voluntary recall.

The Food and Drug Administration's website provides the list of affected products. Read through the list and check your medicine cabinet to see if you are in possession of any of the antiperspirants listed.

P&G, according to the Food and Drug Administration, has contacted stores and asked them to remove the affected products from shelves.

If you are in possession of one of the products listed above, it is recommended that you discontinue use immediately and "appropriately" discard the unused portion.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can seek more information via the Consumer Care team at 888-339-7689 from Monday – Friday from 9:00am – 6:00pm EST. Consumers can also visit www.oldspice.comExternal Link Disclaimer or www.secret.comExternal Link Disclaimer for more information about the impacted products and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products. - FDA.gov

