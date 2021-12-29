Record Temps, How Cold Will it be in Lafayette New Year’s Weekend?

This December has been the second warmest December on record for Louisiana. Lafayette broke two (high/low temperature) records today and may break more before the end of the year. And on top of that, get ready for a big change coming this weekend as an aggressive cold front will push south into Acadiana.

According to KATC TV 3 Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo, Lafayette broke two records Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Lafayette has done it! Record low of 68 degrees set back in 1990 obliterated w/low of 72 degrees this morning while the record of 80 degrees set back in 1984 also dropped w/a temperature at 1 pm reaching and now holding at 81 degrees! 70 degrees & 83 degrees are the records that may get challenged again tomorrow. -KATC TV 3 Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo

Friday, New Year's Eve, Rob says there will not be much shower activity. After morning clouds, Acadiana will experience a "sun and cloud mix" and possibly push afternoon highs to "record challenging levels".

However, Perillo warns residents of the Hub City of an approaching strong cold front arriving late Saturday (New Year's Day). The front may bring some stormy weather, eventually winter temperatures and maybe even the coldest readings of the season Sunday into Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center predicts a slight risk of severe storms north of I-10 Saturday. That means Lafayette will only have a slight risk of severe storms.

Temperatures are expected to drop 50 degrees or more Saturday afternoon. Monday morning, the temperature in Acadiana could dip into the upper 20s.

Early next week, temperatures will be 10-15 degrees lower than normal. In addition, another cold front will roll into Acadiana at the end of the week.

The 10 Day Forecast for Lafayette (Acadiana)

Thursday: 20% chance for rain. Hi, 82. Lo, 70.

Friday (New Year's Ever): 20% chance for rain. Hi, 81. Lo, 71.

Saturday (New Year's Day): 80% chance for strong storms. Hi, 81. Lo, 44.

Sunday: Clearing. Hi, 46. Lo, 30.

Monday: Sunny. Hi, 51. Lo, 32.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Hi, 63. Lo, 48.

Wednesday: 10% chance for rain. Hi, 73. Lo, 60.

Thursday: 50% chance for rain. Hi, 74. Lo, 41.

Friday: 20% chance for rain. Hi, 33. Lo, 33.

Saturday: 10% chance for rain. Hi, 54. Lo, 37.