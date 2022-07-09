Remember That Time Former LSU Tiger Shaq Went Through Tables

When AEW announced Shaq was going to wrestle on an episode of AEW Dynamite, during the beginning of the pandemic, I knew I had to tune in to see what was going to happen.

First, let's get this out the way. I'm a huge pro wrestling and sports fan, so when you combine those two worlds together, I'm on board one hundred percent.

Shaq may have been 48 at the time of this episode, but he still looked and moved great. The 7'1'' former LSU Tiger basketball superstar towered above his competition. Normally when sports stars step in the square circle it's awkward at best, but Shaq looked fluid and very convincing like he belonged in pro wrestling.

O'Neal was the tag partner of Jade Cargill for a mixed-gender tag match. Jade was feuding with Cody Rhodes (now in the WWE) for weeks. Cody, not wanting to hit a female wrestler, agreed to a mixed tag match and teamed with Red Velvet. In this match, the male and female wrestlers could only wrestle the same gender. If a female wrestler tagged out to her male partner, the opposing male wrestler had to enter the ring and vice versa.

Shaq came out dominating Cody, and his hands are so big, when he chopped Cody, his hand covered Cody's entire chest. Below are highlights of the match.

You may be asking yourself, I wonder what happened to Shaq after he was put through two tables? Well, there's a video for that, too.

I sure hope we see Shaq again in the AEW ring. He did a great job, and it seems like the AEW fans loved it too from reactions I saw on social media.