When it comes to handling the cold, we Louisianians might find ourselves a bit out of our element. Sure, we're more accustomed to the humid heat of the bayou than frosty nights and early mornings, but winter has its own way of surprising us down here in the boot. Just like those disrespectful summer days demand certain precautions, the chilly season calls for its own set of rules – especially when it comes to what we leave in our cars. Here are six items you definitely don't want to leave in your vehicle when a cold snap comes knocking.

"Winter" in Louisiana

Down in Louisiana, winter isn't always what you'd expect. Sure, we might see the calendar hit December and think of festive snowfalls, but our reality often includes milder temperatures and the occasional unexpected cold snap. One day, we might be enjoying a comfortable 70 degrees, and the next, a cold front sweeps in, dropping temperatures dramatically. It’s these sudden changes that can catch us, and our belongings, off guard.

The Cold Truth About Louisiana's Winter

Louisiana's summers are known for their heat, and how it turns our cars into ovens if left in the sun. In the same way, winter's cold snaps can be equally harsh, but in the opposite extreme. When a cold blast hits, especially those that plunge our morning temperatures into the frosty 20s or teens, there are certain items in our cars that could suffer – or cause trouble.

Six Must-Remove Items Before a Louisiana Cold Snap

Here's a rundown of what you should get out of your car before the mercury falls too low:

Canned Food

Calle Macarone, Unsplash Calle Macarone, Unsplash loading...

In both extreme heat and cold, canned goods can swell. While they might still be safe to eat if the can remains intact, it's a risk not worth taking.

Canned Soda or Bottled Drinks

James Yarema, Unsplash James Yarema, Unsplash loading...

Ever left a drink in the freezer too long? It bursts. The same principle applies to your car in freezing temperatures. Avoid the mess and potential damage.

Wood Instruments

Jacek Dylag Jacek Dylag loading...

This might not apply to everyone, but if you're the one in a thousand with a wooden instrument in your car, know that extreme cold can warp or crack the wood.

Electronics

Toby56, unsplash Toby56, unsplash loading...

Like the summer heat, cold weather can damage the battery of your electronics. Additionally, quick temperature changes can cause condensation, leading to further damage.

Eye Glasses

Redowan Dhrub, Unsplash Redowan Dhrub, Unsplash loading...

The frames, lenses, or special coatings of your glasses could be compromised by the extreme cold, rendering them useless.

Medications

Towfiqu Barbhuiya, Unsplash Towfiqu Barbhuiya, Unsplash loading...

Certain medications, like insulin or pills, can lose their effectiveness or be physically altered by extreme temperatures.

So, as we navigate the unpredictable winter months in Louisiana, let's remember to keep our cars clear of these items. A little preparation can go a long way in avoiding winter woes! Stay warm, Louisiana!