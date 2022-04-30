Remove Your Personal Info from Google Searches, Here’s How

Despite the fact that more and more people are putting every aspect of their lives out on social media sites like Facebook, Tik Tok, Snapchat, and Twitter there are still more than a few of us who prefer our privacy. Up until just recently, that privacy was always in question whenever anyone searched for your name, email address, or physical address online through Google.

Now, things have changed and the giant search engine company has revealed how those of us who like our privacy may retain a bit more of it. You may now request the removal of your phone number, email addresses if you have more than one, and your physical address as well.

But in order to do that, you're going to need to do a few things first.

The first thing you will need to do is visit this site. That link will lead you to a page entitled "Remove select personally identifiable info (PII) or doxxing content from Google Search."

Once you are on that page you will scroll down. Stop scrolling when you see the blue button that says " Start Removal Request". Once you have clicked that button you will be taken to a form that asks what information you'd like removed. You will also be asked where you saw your information published. The form will also want to know if you have reached out to the website that published your personal information requesting it be removed.

Once you've satisfied those questions you will see another question appear. This seeks to find out the specific type of personal information that you would like to have removed from Google Search results. What you answer is up to you. You can ask that a lot of details about be eradicated or you can go with just the basics.

Once you've answered the questions you'll be directed to another form. That form will ask you about URLs where your information has appeared and if you have screenshots you'll be asked to submit them as well. You'll have to agree to the terms and conditions and the other legal aspects of the process before you hit submit.

In a very short time, you will receive an email from Google. This email is only confirmation that your request has been received. Investigators at Google will review your forms and requests and then they will make a decision. Once that decision has been made you will be informed whether your request was accepted or denied.

You'll want to note that should your request be accepted the results will only apply to Google Search results. Your information might still be available on other sites and through other providers. Should you want your information removed from those sites or services you will have to contact them directly since they are not owned by Google.