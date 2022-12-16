Watch ‘Patty The Robot’ Serving Food in Bossier Restaurant

I might be late to the party here, but robots are beginning to move into the mainstream. I had my first robot server this week and thought it was so fun.

My son wanted me to check out the burgers at Patty Shack on Barksdale in Bossier City. So we went there on Wednesday and I got quite a surprise.

After you order your food at the counter, you sit down and just a few minutes later your food is delivered to your table by a robot

Erin McCarty

Patty brings your food and any condiments you might need. She also has napkins on your tray. I was stunned, but it sure did make me smile watching this 3 foot waitress taking care of business.



Once you grab your food off of the top shelf, Patty turns around and rolls back to the front counter.

[video width="720" height="1280" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/180/files/2022/12/attachment-318815257_5519763138149472_4219675311816444234_n.mp4"][/video]

These burgers at Patty Shack are really good and if you add in the thrill of being served by "Patty", youngsters will get a thrill checking out this spot. And you will probably become a regular customer.



My son wanted to order a couple of burgers to go and he had a little fun with Patty before she delivered his order.



The prices are great and the burgers have a sweet bun. You also should check out the sweet potato waffle fries. I am probably going to be a regular at this really cool burger spot.

Check out how smart "Patty" is as my son tries to mess with her.

[video width="1280" height="720" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/180/files/2022/12/attachment-320275510_5757628087666191_6228920024390163293_n.mp4"][/video]

You will find burgers on the menu, but you can also get hot dogs at Patty Shack on Barksdale Boulevard right outside the west gate at Barksdale.