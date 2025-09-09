BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — When the LSU Tigers make it to the College World Series, it's hard to say if fans go to Omaha to watch baseball or if they actually go for the famous Jell-O shot competition.

LSU fans always dominate Rocco's annual competition, in fact, they won two years in a row, and the Tigers won their eighth national baseball title too.

Over 52K Jell-O Shots were purchased with $1 from every shot benefiting the Baton Rouge food bank, and an additional 50 cents was donated to an Omaha food bank.

This past year, Rocco's Pizza and Cantina got even more creative and introduced a way for fans at home to participate in the competition.

Now, they are calling Baton Rouge.

Omaha is Headed to Baton Rouge

Rocco's is taking their famous Jell-O shots on the road all the way to Tigerland to pregame for the LSU versus Florida game at 6:30 pm.

The Omaha bar will be posted up at Fred's from 11 am until 3 pm, so get ready and stay hydrated.

Here we come @lsufootball This Saturday, Rocco’s on the Road at @fredsbar raising money for @brfoodbank from 11am-3pm. Can’t make it? You can still show your support and have a chance to win the @maruccisports 2025 LSU Jello Shot Championship Bat!

Proceeds from the Rocco's event will benefit the Baton Rouge Food Bank.

One thing Louisiana folks may love even more than college football is drinking for a good cause.