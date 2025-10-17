After months of speculation and a viral photo that had Lafayette buzzing, Roul’s Deli has officially confirmed its expansion into Acadiana. The popular Baton Rouge-based burger joint announced the news on social media this week, teasing a “coming soon” sign that has been spotted along Johnston Street near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.

A Familiar Name Heads to Johnston Street

According to social media posts from the business, the new Roul’s Deli will be located at 2201 Johnston Street, across from Izzo’s and not far from Ground Pati.

The spot, currently an empty slab between Whittington Drive and Catherine Street, will be new construction, built from the ground up in Roul’s signature style.

According to a report from Developing Lafayette, construction is expected to begin in early 2026, with an estimated timeline of six to seven months once work begins.

What to Expect from Roul’s in Lafayette

Founded in 1999, Roul’s Deli has earned a loyal following for its signature “Juicy Juicy” ½-pound burgers, made from fresh, never-frozen USDA All-American beef. The family-owned brand, operated by Sara and Hesham since 2019, focuses on southern hospitality and flavor-packed plates.

Lafayette diners can expect the same favorites that made Roul’s famous across Louisiana, including the Roul Burger, Shrimp Burger, and the fully stacked LOLO Burger loaded with chicken, shrimp, steak, and bacon.

Fans can also look forward to Roul’s crawfish eggrolls, loaded fries, po’boys, Philly cheesesteaks, and more.

Social Media Buzz and Local Excitement

Once the “coming soon” sign went up, Acadiana residents flooded local comment sections celebrating the news.

As one commenter put it, “Finally! We’re getting the Juicy Juicy right here in Lafayette!”