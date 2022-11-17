The majority of house fires that happen in Lafayette start in the kitchen according to Lafayette Fire Department Spokesman and Investigator Alton Trahan.

In the decades that he has worked in the Lafayette Fire Department, he has investigated all types of fires. It only takes minutes for a small flame to be the reason for losing your home in a fire.

Shocked Person

One moment of inattention or not thinking a situation through can mean the difference between a happy, joyous Thanksgiving and one marred by tragedy.

I'm not trying to be dramatic, but I am trying to drive home the point that understanding what you're doing and how to do it can be all it takes for a successful and safe Thanksgiving.

It doesn't matter whether you are a master in the kitchen or a beginner, everyone needs to renew safety tips before cooking for Thanksgiving so you don't burn the house down.

Here's something to think about the National Fire Protection Association says oftentimes people will decide they are going to fry the turkey instead of cooking it in the oven.

A few practical things can prevent danger like the following:

Don't overfill the turkey fryer with too much oil. Disaster and pain can be the result.

Always have a fire extinguisher.

It's a good idea to make sure your fryer is far away from anything flammable, including the porch, the garage, and your house.

Don't try to put a fire out in a turkey with the hose. Oil and water don't mix. It can just help the fire spread.

These are just some tips to think about when frying a turkey. There are plenty of other things to think about in general for cooking for Thanksgiving.