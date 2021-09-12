Saints CB Marshon Lattimore Signs Record Breaking Extension, Also Needs Surgery

New Orleans Saints three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore has reportedly agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $97.6 million.

Lattimore responded to the news on social media with a single, but fitting, emoji.

Drafted 11th overall by New Orleans in 2017, he has earned three Pro Bowl selections in four seasons, and is another reminder of the historically great 2017 Saints draft.

Lattimore played well today in the Saints 38-3 thrashing of the Packers, despite being questionable on the injury report due to a knee injury.

During the game, he suffered a thumb injury and wasn't immediately available at the start of the second half.

He then returned to the game with a cast, and will reportedly undergo surgery. His status is now week-to-week.

Current and former teammates of Lattimore's, along with current and former players from around the league shared their excitement about his giant extension.

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2021

NFL Franchises That Have Never Won The Super Bowl

NFL Franchises With One Super Bowl Win