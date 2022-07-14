Study Finds New Orleans Saints Have Happiest Fans in NFL

If you've ever been to a New Orleans Saints game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, you know that regardless of the outcome, it's going to be a jovial atmosphere.

And it appears that one recent study validates the belief that Saints fans are living their best lives.

The folks at OLBG (Online Betting Guide) recently put out the findings of their study that ranked all 32 teams in terms of the happiest fans in the NFL, and Saints fans came out on top.

The rankings were based on quality and not so much on quantity.

According to OLBG:

While the largest and most successful teams often generate the most public interest, which in turn can translate into a larger community of fans, they aren’t necessarily the most enthusiastic or committed groups. Smaller teams often benefit from having close ties to their local community, hiring local talent, and hosting community events.

So the ranking was basically derived by finding which NFL teams have the happiest fans based on their social media activity.

Wild Card Round - Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints Sean Gardner, Getty Images loading...

The methodology involved OBLG looking at the average likes received by a team on their Twitter and Instagram accounts, as well as the ratio of "love" reactions to "angry" reactions to content published about them on Facebook.

They then assessed each team's account's number of followers, the number of posts or videos, and the number of likes or views. That number of likes was then divided by the number of posts to find out the average.

Those three factors were combined to reach a single score to reveal the overall happiness of each team's fans.

Now, while we are apparently happy fans online, having been a Saints fan my whole life, I can attest that many of us are happy in real life too.

Below are the final rankings.

OBLG OBLG loading...