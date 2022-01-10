Their bark was too loud.

Police were called into an Indianapolis restaurant after a few Georgia fans started to cheer and bark in the establishment.

Georgia fans are in town for the National Championship game against Alabama, and it appears that someone was not having their barking while in the restaurant.

Everyone in the frame of this shot seems to really be enjoying themselves, yet police were called to the restaurant to address the fan's enthusiasm and fun.

The big game between Georgia and Alabama airs Monday night at 8 pm on ESPN and you better believe that these fans will be barking!

Now onto the video that shows fans having a little fun. Should the police have been called for this minor "disturbance"?

