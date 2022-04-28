Saints Fans, Players Excited to Have Chris Olave on Team

He was one of the top five wide receivers on the NFL Draft board entering Thursday's selection meeting, and the New Orleans Saints made sure they made a move to select Ohio State's Chris Olave as early as possible.

The Saints traded up to the 11th selection in order to take the 6-foot-tall, 187-pound receiver. New Orleans gained that pick from Washington in exchange for the 16th overall pick, a third-round selection, and a fourth-round selection.

Despite his slim build, Olave proved that he was one of college football's best wideouts during his time with the Buckeyes. We'll let NFL analyst Mike Detillier take it from here.

If you don't believe Detillier, check out Olave's work yourself. These reels shows just how Olave uses his size, speed, and agility to make spectacular catches all across the field.

Olave says he's excited to be part of the New Orleans Saints organization. In fact, he says he's ready to get to work.

Olave's new teammates are also happy the Saints picked him. In fact, Saints receiver Michael Thomas sent an enthusiastic tweet shortly after the pick was made. Even retired Saints receiver Lance Moore is happy with the news.

https://twitter.com/LanceMoore16

Saints fans at the draft also like the pick. They showered Olave with love immediately after Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the draft pick.

