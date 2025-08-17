A viral video shared by @jbJonojb has been making the rounds on social media, showing two football fans squaring off outside the Caesars Superdome after the New Orleans Saints preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While many fans were heading home after the 17-17 tie, two men decided preseason football was the perfect time for a midseason-style brawl.

Saints Fan vs. Jaguars Fan

The video shows a man in a Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter T-shirt going toe-to-toe with a Saints fan. Both began swinging, though neither seemed particularly prepared for a fight. At one point, the Jaguars fan took the Saints fan down, but the New Orleans supporter didn’t stay down for long.

The Saints fan got back to his feet, but not without an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction as his pants slipped down in front of the crowd.

After pulling them back up, he charged again, only for both men to slip and tumble as the video cut off.

Fans React Online

Social media has had a field day with the clip, with many pointing out that the men looked out of shape and unprepared for the fight. Others noted that fighting in public, especially surrounded by families, is a bad look that can lead to legal trouble, stadium bans, and a spot in viral history.

As one commenter put it, “No winners here — just two guys who went viral for all the wrong reasons.”

Final Score: No Winners

Just like the fight, the game itself had no winner. The Saints and Jaguars ended in a 17-17 tie in Week 2 of the preseason.

And while preseason football doesn’t count in the standings, this fight will likely be remembered for all the wrong reasons.