New Orleans Saints’ Jameis Winston Out for Season With Torn ACL

Jameis Winston suffered a knee injury early in the Sunday afternoon game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the team went on to secure a victory, a major price has been paid as it is being reported that Winston is out for the season with a torn ACL.

When Saints fans everywhere saw Jameis Winston dancing on crutches in the locker room following the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were two trains of thought that came to mind.

One - Winston was feeling well enough to be dancing around on an injured knee. He could be alright.

Two - the damage was done.

Here is the play where Winston was injured after a tackle that was made by former LSU Tiger, Devin White, via @Michael_Fabiano on Twitter.

NFL insider @RapSheet reported the confirmation of the ACL injury on Twitter below.

It is official. Jameis Winston is out for the remainder of the Saints season.

