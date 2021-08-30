Saints-Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson Donates $1 Million To Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

Owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans franchises, Gayle Benson, will be donating $1 Million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts according to a team statement. With the future of the team's start to their NFL season uncertain, Coach Sean Payton and the Saints will have a challenging road to their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers.

See the initial report from @JeffDuncan_ via Twitter below.

The donation was confirmed by @Saints with a statement from the team and you can see that post below.

The statement from Mrs. Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints says that they have activated their Gulf Coast Renewal Fund with an initial donation of $1 Million. Below the statement is a link that came from @Saints that offers anyone the opportunity to make a donation for relief efforts.

The statement also notes that the Saints team is safe and focused on their preparation for the Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. With the Caesars Superdome only receiving minor damage, the statement says that they will be ready to host games as soon as New Orleans city infrastructure allows.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Saints have been practicing at AT&T Stadium and you can see photos from their time in the Cowboys' home below via @Amie_Just on Twitter.

More on the Saints current situation coming from @WerderEdESPN who got work from Coach Payton that he does not expect his team to be in New Orleans to start out their week of preparation for Green Bay.

But, the stress of Week 1 looming and not being home isn't the only thing that has Sean Payton worried. @Amie_Just explains that Payton still has to make roster cuts while members of the team are evacuated.

A challenge indeed, as some players will not make the final roster and will have to receive that tough news while being evacuated from Hurricane Ida.

More photos of the Saints at practice today via @nick_underhill on Twitter.

As the Saints do their best to work under unfamiliar conditions, all members of the #WhoDatNation are hoping and praying for their city, for the state of Louisiana, and for recovery efforts to go smoothly so that the team can play their opening game of the NFL season under the lights of the Caesars Superdome.