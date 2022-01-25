Sean Payton Announces Retirement, Reveals Plans for Immediate Future

After spending 16 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, head coach Sean Payton is reportedly stepping away from the team. See the press conference with Payton explaining his decision and next moves here.

New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings Hannah Foslien loading...

The initial report came from @RapSheet on Twitter.

More context from Rapoport on Twitter here.

A report from @AdamSchefter says that Payton told his staff that he currently has no plans for the upcoming season.

But there was only speculation as to why the coach was stepping away up until the Saints' official press conference featuring Sean Payton which you can see here.

New Orleans Saints Press Conference - Sean Payton Steps Away From Team

Highlights from Sean Payton's Final Press Conference with the New Orleans Saints

