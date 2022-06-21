Last week marked the end of the New Orleans Saints mandatory minicamp, as the team met for the final time until training camp gets underway in late July.

After getting a better look at the overall roster, the staff decided to add a tight end off the market today, signing Brandon Dillon.

Considering the lack of talent an depth at the position, the signing makes sense, although Dillon may end up being a training camp body.

Utility player and former backup quarterback Taysom Hill is moving to tight end, but is currently recovering from offseason surgery.

In addition to Hill, New Orleans returns tight ends Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett, and Juwan Johnson from last year's roster.

Kahale Warring and undrafted rookie Lucas Krull are also fighting for a spot on the active roster at tight end.

Dillon broke into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with the Minnesota Vikings, bouncing from the active roster to the practice squad.

He appeared in 5 games during his two seasons in Minnesota, taking 19 snaps on offense and 28 on special teams.

Dillon has registered one career reception for 6 yards.

He spent last season on the New York Jets practice squad.

Do You Remember These 10 Breakfast Cereals

The Shortest Men in Hollywood

Pro Wrestlers That Scared Me As A Kid