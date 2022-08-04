Saints Surprise Signing of Kiko Alonso Reminiscent of a 2015 Signing

After not playing since the 2019 season, linebacker Kiko Alonso signed with the New Orleans Saints today in a surprising move.

Alonso dealt with injuries throughout his 8 year NFL career.

The last time he played was for New Orleans in a season ending playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round that ended the Saints 2019 season.

Alonso suffered a torn ACL during the contest.

Kiko Alonso Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) loading...

He attempted to return to the NFL the following season, beginning the 2020 campaign on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

New Orleans traded him and a conditional 5th round pick to San Francisco for linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Alonso was never activated off the PUP list by the 49ers, and was eventually waived after failing a physical.

While many may write off Alonso as a potential contributor, the signing feels similar to New Orleans inking a deal with running back Tim Hightower in 2015.

Tim Hightower Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images loading...

At the time, Hightower had not played an NFL game since 2011 and had also dealt with multiple injuries during his career, including a torn ACL that ended his 2011 season at the midway point.

Not expected to land a roster spot, Hightower eventually worked his way onto the Saints roster, serving as a backup running back for two seasons, accumulating over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 9 touchdowns in 24 appearances with New Orleans.

