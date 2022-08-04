Saints Surprise Signing of Kiko Alonso Reminiscent of a 2015 Signing
After not playing since the 2019 season, linebacker Kiko Alonso signed with the New Orleans Saints today in a surprising move.
Alonso dealt with injuries throughout his 8 year NFL career.
The last time he played was for New Orleans in a season ending playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round that ended the Saints 2019 season.
Alonso suffered a torn ACL during the contest.
He attempted to return to the NFL the following season, beginning the 2020 campaign on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.
New Orleans traded him and a conditional 5th round pick to San Francisco for linebacker Kwon Alexander.
Alonso was never activated off the PUP list by the 49ers, and was eventually waived after failing a physical.
While many may write off Alonso as a potential contributor, the signing feels similar to New Orleans inking a deal with running back Tim Hightower in 2015.
At the time, Hightower had not played an NFL game since 2011 and had also dealt with multiple injuries during his career, including a torn ACL that ended his 2011 season at the midway point.
Not expected to land a roster spot, Hightower eventually worked his way onto the Saints roster, serving as a backup running back for two seasons, accumulating over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 9 touchdowns in 24 appearances with New Orleans.