Saints vs Cowboys Tuesday Injury Report – Ramczyk Downgraded

In the midst of their first three-game losing streak since 2016, the New Orleans Saints (5-6) will host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) in primetime Thursday night.

In last Thursday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Saints offense was without QB1, QB2, WR1, RB1, RB2, LG1, RT1, and TE1. They were also without a number of starters on defense and special teams due to injury.

This Thursday, they hope to have back QB2 (Taysom Hill), and judging from the injury report, will have back RB2 (Mark Ingram). They could also get back RB1 (Alvin Kamara), who practiced again today, all be it on a limited basis.

Unfortunately, All-Pro starting right tackle (RT1) Ryan Ramczyk was downgraded on today's injury report, going from limited participant yesterday, to did not practice/participate today.

The Cowboys have lost two straight, and three of their last four. They are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting Cowboys RT Terence Steele and cornerback Nahshon Wright has been ruled out. Dallas will also be without head coach Mike McCarthy, as well as offensive assistants Joe Philbin, Scott Tolzien, and Jeff Blasko, all due to COVID-19 protocols.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on November 19th. He returned to the Cowboys practice facility yesterday, but according to reports, is still not feeling well.

Both teams will be without significant players Thursday night. Despite the Cowboys recent struggles, they still hold a two-game lead in the NFC East at 7-4.

New Orleans has slipped into 10th place in the NFC via a 4 team tie-breaker for 7th place.

With their postseason hopes dwindling, Thursday is a must-win for the Saints.

FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Monday Tuesday LB Kaden Elliss Hamstring DNP DNP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Ankle DNP DNP DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder DNP DNP T Terron Armstead Knee DNP DNP RB Alvin Kamara Knee LP LP T Ryan Ramczyk Knee LP DNP RB Mark Ingram Knee FP FP QB Taysom Hill Foot FP FP CB Paulson Adebo Concussion FP FP LB Andrew Dowell Concussion FP FP

DALLAS COWBOYS

Position Name Injury Monday Tuesday WR Cedrick Wilson Ankle DNP DNP DE Tarell Basham Chest LP FP RB Ezekiel Elliott Knee FP FP WR CeeDee Lamb Concussion FP FP

New Orleans (5-6) hosts Dallas (7-4) Thursday night at 7:20 from the Caesars Superdome.

The entire broadcast, along with pregame, postgame, and "The Point After" call-in show can be heard locally on ESPN Lafayette, and 97.3 The Dawg.

