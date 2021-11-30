Saints vs Cowboys Tuesday Injury Report – Ramczyk Downgraded
In the midst of their first three-game losing streak since 2016, the New Orleans Saints (5-6) will host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) in primetime Thursday night.
In last Thursday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Saints offense was without QB1, QB2, WR1, RB1, RB2, LG1, RT1, and TE1. They were also without a number of starters on defense and special teams due to injury.
This Thursday, they hope to have back QB2 (Taysom Hill), and judging from the injury report, will have back RB2 (Mark Ingram). They could also get back RB1 (Alvin Kamara), who practiced again today, all be it on a limited basis.
Unfortunately, All-Pro starting right tackle (RT1) Ryan Ramczyk was downgraded on today's injury report, going from limited participant yesterday, to did not practice/participate today.
The Cowboys have lost two straight, and three of their last four. They are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.
Starting Cowboys RT Terence Steele and cornerback Nahshon Wright has been ruled out. Dallas will also be without head coach Mike McCarthy, as well as offensive assistants Joe Philbin, Scott Tolzien, and Jeff Blasko, all due to COVID-19 protocols.
Wide receiver Amari Cooper was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on November 19th. He returned to the Cowboys practice facility yesterday, but according to reports, is still not feeling well.
Both teams will be without significant players Thursday night. Despite the Cowboys recent struggles, they still hold a two-game lead in the NFC East at 7-4.
New Orleans has slipped into 10th place in the NFC via a 4 team tie-breaker for 7th place.
With their postseason hopes dwindling, Thursday is a must-win for the Saints.
FP - full participant LP - limited participant DNP - did not practice/participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|LB
|Kaden Elliss
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|LP
|DNP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Andrew Dowell
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
DALLAS COWBOYS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|WR
|Cedrick Wilson
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Tarell Basham
|Chest
|LP
|FP
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
New Orleans (5-6) hosts Dallas (7-4) Thursday night at 7:20 from the Caesars Superdome.
The entire broadcast, along with pregame, postgame, and "The Point After" call-in show can be heard locally on ESPN Lafayette, and 97.3 The Dawg.
