Saints vs Packers Thursday Injury Report

NFL football is finally here.

The 2021 season kicks off tonight in Tampa Bay when the Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys.

The New Orleans Saints regular season will begin Sunday in Jacksonville when they play a "home" game against the Green Bay Packers.

All teams playing on Sunday released their second injury/practice reports of the week.

Unfortunately for the Saints, there are more players on today's injury report than yesterday.

Cornerback Ken Crawley (hamstring) remains on the injury report as a DNP (Did Not Participate/Practice), while cornerback Marshon Lattimore (knee) debuts on today's report with a knee injury. He was limited.

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith is also a new addition to the injury report for New Orleans, listed as under DNP due to a hamstring injury.

It appears rookie Paulson Adebo will start at cornerback in his first NFL game.

The Packers list five on today's report, three of which were DNP.

FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did not practice/participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday CB Ken Crawley Hamstring DNP DNP WR Tre'Quan Smith Hamstring DNP CB Marshon Lattimore Knee LP

GREEN BAY PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday DL Tyler Lancaster Back LP LP S Vernon Scott Hamstring DNP DNP LB Za'Darius Smith Back LP LP LB Preston Smith Head DNP TE Marcedes Lewis NIR DNP

New Orleans versus Green Bay from Jacksonville is scheduled for 3:25 (CT) on Sunday.

The radio call can be heard locally on ESPN1420 and 97.3 The Dawg, with pregame beginning at 1:00 pm.

