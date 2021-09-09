Saints vs Packers Thursday Injury Report
NFL football is finally here.
The 2021 season kicks off tonight in Tampa Bay when the Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys.
The New Orleans Saints regular season will begin Sunday in Jacksonville when they play a "home" game against the Green Bay Packers.
All teams playing on Sunday released their second injury/practice reports of the week.
Unfortunately for the Saints, there are more players on today's injury report than yesterday.
Cornerback Ken Crawley (hamstring) remains on the injury report as a DNP (Did Not Participate/Practice), while cornerback Marshon Lattimore (knee) debuts on today's report with a knee injury. He was limited.
Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith is also a new addition to the injury report for New Orleans, listed as under DNP due to a hamstring injury.
It appears rookie Paulson Adebo will start at cornerback in his first NFL game.
The Packers list five on today's report, three of which were DNP.
FP - Full Participant LP - Limited Participant DNP - Did not practice/participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB
|Ken Crawley
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Hamstring
|DNP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Knee
|LP
GREEN BAY PACKERS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DL
|Tyler Lancaster
|Back
|LP
|LP
|S
|Vernon Scott
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Za'Darius Smith
|Back
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Preston Smith
|Head
|DNP
|TE
|Marcedes Lewis
|NIR
|DNP
New Orleans versus Green Bay from Jacksonville is scheduled for 3:25 (CT) on Sunday.
The radio call can be heard locally on ESPN1420 and 97.3 The Dawg, with pregame beginning at 1:00 pm.
Top Ten Saints Cornerbacks of All-Time
Top 7 New Orleans Saints Outside Linebackers of All-Time
Top 7 New Orleans Saints Inside Linebackers of All-Time
Top Ten Saints Defensive Linemen of All-Time