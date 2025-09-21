A widely shared Facebook post from Shelbi Danielle has started a serious conversation about school bus safety in St. Mary Parish after a child was nearly struck as a bus pulled away. Still images were alarming, but a full video posted in the comments shows just how close the call was. No injuries were reported, but the clip shows just how quickly a driver can lose sight of a student near the front of the bus.

Shelbi tagged the St. Mary Parish School Board, calling the situation “ABSOLUTELY insane” and urging people to “check comments for the video.” She also shared that the child had turned back to pick up an ID as other students boarded.

Latest update

In an update to our newsroom on Sunday, Sept. 21, Shelbi said she amplified another parent’s concern so it wouldn’t be brushed aside.

“This could’ve ended in tragedy within seconds,” she said, adding that parents trust drivers to remain fully aware at all times. She noted there has been no official public response yet.

What the video shows

The video captures several children approaching the bus together. One child briefly steps out of the driver’s view while retrieving an item. The bus begins to move as students are still standing in the aisle.

Shelbi Daniell, Facebook[/caption]Viewers pointed to mirror checks, student headcounts, and waiting until children are seated as steps that could have prevented the near-miss.

How is the community responding?

Comments from parents and current or former bus drivers were a lot more passionate. Many called for:

Counting students at the stop and again as they board.

Full mirror sweeps and confirmation that students are seated before moving.

Picking up and dropping off on the door side when feasible.

Exploring exterior cameras or proximity sensors to reduce blind spots.

Others urged families to reinforce bus etiquette at home, including telling the driver before retrieving dropped items and waiting together in a safe spot.

Safety reminders for families and drivers

Make eye contact with the driver and wait for a clear signal before crossing or retrieving anything near the bus.

If something is dropped, inform the driver and wait for instructions.

Drivers should perform a 360-degree mirror check and verify headcounts before departure.

Motorists should slow down, obey stop arms, and expect unpredictable movement from children.

Where things stand

We have requested comment from the St. Mary Parish School Board regarding any review of the driver, route, or training protocols. As of Sunday afternoon (Sept. 21), no public response had been shared. With the 2025–2026 school year well underway, this near-miss has been a reminder for everyone to stay patient around buses in neighborhoods, at intersections, and in school zones.