School Closures Due To Hurricane Ida – UPDATED

As Hurricane Ida approaches Louisiana, many schools across the state are announcing closures. Ida is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane on Sunday, August 29th.

Lafayette Parish School System Closure

According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish School System, all Lafayette Parish schools, facilities, and district offices will close Monday, August 30, 2021. See their Facebook post with information below.

Acadia Parish School System

According to our media partners at KATC-TV3, all Acadiana Parish Schools will be closed on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Calcasieu Parish School Closures

According to our media partners at KATC-TV3, all Calcasieu Parish Schools will be closed Monday, August 30, 2021.

Iberia Parish School Closures

According to our media partners at KATC-TV3, all schools in the Iberia Parish School District will be closed on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Jefferson Davis Parish School Closure

According to our media partners at KATC-TV3, all public schools in Jefferson Davis Parish will be closed on Monday, August 30, 2021. Students will utilize virtual learning on Monday if internet services and electricity is available.

Acadiana Area Private Schools Closures

According to our media partners at KATC-TV3, the following private schools around Acadiana will be closed on Monday, August 30, 2021.

St. Thomas More

Carencro Catholic School

Willow Charter Academy

Ascension Episcopal School - all three campuses

Teurlings Catholic High School

First Baptist Christian School

St. Pius Elementary School

Kids Only II and III Preschool in Lafayette

V. B. Glencoe Charter School

St. Mary Parish Schools Closure

According to our media partners at KATC-TV3, all St. Mary Parish schools will be closed on Monday, August 30, 2021.

St. Martin Parish Schools Closure

According to Saint Martin Schools post on Facebook, all St. Martin Parish Schools will be closed on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Vermillion Parish School System Closure

According to a Facebook post from Vermillion Parish School System, all Vermillion Parish Schools will be closed on Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

South Louisiana Community College Closure

According to a Facebook post, South Louisiana Community College will be closing all campuses and canceling classes on Saturday, August 28 and Monday, August 30, 2021.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette Closure

According to a Facebook post, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be closed on Monday, August 30.

Louisiana State University Closures

According to a Facebook post from LSU, campus will be closed from Saturday, August 28 thru Monday, August 30, 2021.

St. Charles Parish Schools Closure

According to a Twitter post from @SCCPS, St. Charles Parish Public Schools will be closed on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Jefferson Parish Schools Closure

According to @JPschools on Twitter, all Jefferson Parish Schools are closed Monday, August 30, 2021.

New Orleans Public Schools Closures

According to @NOLAPSchools on Twitter, all New Orleans Public Schools will be closed on Monday, August 30, 2021.

This post will be updated as more schools across Louisiana announce closures.