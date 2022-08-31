A new Title IX rule from the Biden administration would seek to open up bathroom and sports team access to transgender students in public schools. But State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley informed school districts across the state that they are under no obligation to adhere to that rule.

According to Brumley's message, "school systems should not alter their local policies or procedures based solely on these overreaching guidance documents." He said in the letter that he was responding to questions asked by multiple school districts.

The Superintendent has been outspoken in federal overreach in local education and against the "woke" movement in public education.

"Whenever we think about America, we think about those individuals who forged their sacred honor, the Declaration of Independence, or the abolishment of slavery or suffrage or civil rights," Brumley told Fox News earlier this year.

In his letter to school districts, he also noted that the Louisiana legislature passed a law barring transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports.

"It affirms school-sanctioned athletic participation must be divided by biological sex unless the configuration is co-ed in nature," he said.

You can see the full letter below.

Brumley assumed the role of Superintendent of Education on June 8, 2020.

The Biden Administration's expansion of Title IX to include transgender students is a revitalization of an Obama-era rule that was rescinded by President Donald Trump. It calls on schools to allow students identifying as female to use women's bathrooms and participate on women's teams.

The move is controversial, with several states like Louisiana working on passing rules to prevent that. Title IX is meant to prevent discrimination based on sex. It was originally implemented in 1972.