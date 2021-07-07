Scott Fire Department Seeking Volunteer Firefighters

If you've ever dreamed of being a firefighter or a first responder, here's your chance to become one.

The Scott Fire Department is now taking applications for new volunteer firefighters and first responders. Firefighters will respond to structure and vehicle fires, will respond to car crashes, and investigate hazardous situations. Emergency medical first responders will provide first aid for to residents who call for aid after suffering heart problems, chest pains, breathing problems, choking, or drowning. Emergency medical first responders also render aid to victims involved in car crashes.

Applicants may choose to perform either or both firefighter and/or emergency medical first responder duties.

The department is also taking applications for junior firefighters. Junior firefighters will receive training to become active responders and responsible members and leaders of the Scott Fire Department. The Scott Junior Firefighter Program has had a number of success stories, including that of Hayden Gannard. Gannard graduated from the junior firefighter program and became a full-time volunteer with the Scott Fire Department. He received accolades from the Lafayette Parish Council after he saved the life of a one-year-old involved in a car crash last October.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old and must live inside Scott city limits or near the city's border. Volunteers are required to respond to at least 10 percent of calls received per month and participate in Monday meetings and trainings at least every other week. Background checks will be performed on applicants. Once they are accepted into the department, new firefighters will be issued gear and will start a six-month probationary period. During that time, volunteers will be evaluated and trained by department leaders. At the end of the probationary period, the fire department's full membership will vote on whether to allow a firefighter into the department on a full-time basis.

Fire Chief Chad Sonnier tells KATC his department needs volunteers because his area is seeing an increase in calls.

"We have an extremely dedicated group of guys," Sonnier told the TV station. "They're just lately being overwhelmed by the amount of calls, and in the near future with the amount of development coming in, we see a very drastic increase in call volume."

The deadline to apply is Saturday. You can apply by clicking this link.