Early Friday morning, someone was caught on camera trying to open the car door belonging to a homeowner in the 100 block of Rye Circle, just off Mills Street, and Scott Police need your help finding him.

According to a press release from the Scott Police Department, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. when an unknown subject went into the homeowner's garage, tried to open the door, then left in an unknown direction when he could not get inside.

Surveillance Photo provided by Scott Police

Description of the Suspect

Black Male

Facial Hair on His Chin

Wore a Dark-Colored Beanie Cap, a Long Sleeve Light-Colored Shirt, Dark Pants, Glasses, and Nike Sandals

Please call the Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS if you are able to identify this person. You call can remain anonymous.

Home Goes Up in Flames in Scott

On Sunday, Scott Firefighters responded to a midday fire after a home in the 1112 block of Lebesque Road went up in flames just before 3:00 PM.

The fire was considered an accident, believed to be an electrical issue. The bedroom took on major fire damage while the rest of the home suffered minimal damage.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

