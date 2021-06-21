Scott Mobile Home Damaged By Fire

An electrical malfunction is to blame for a weekend house fire near Scott.

Firefighters responded to the mobile home in the 1100 block of Lebesque Road around 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to investigators, the fire started in a bedroom. Nobody was home when that fire began. The bedroom sustained major damage. The rest of the house sustained minor damage.

The Carencro, Duson, and Lafayette Fire Departments assisted Scott firefighters with extinguishing and investigating the fire.

