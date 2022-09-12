A woman was caught on video stuffing a large bag with liquor and then driving off. Now, Scott police are seeking help identifying her.

According to Scott police, the woman was "observed walking into a business on 1400 of St. Mary Street and placing several bottles of liquor into a bag and leaving the store without paying for them."

The business, NuNu's Cajun Market, caught the woman on camera.

When she left the store, she got into a silver Mercury Grand Marquis and drove off. That vehicle was also caught on camera.

Law enforcement are urging anyone with information on the identity of the female to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.

