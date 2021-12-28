Scott Police Searching for Suspect Who Threatened Store Clerk With a Machete

The Scott Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly entered a business and threatened an employee with a machete.

According to police, on Monday, December 27, 2021, around 4:00 pm, the subject entered a business at the 1000 block of Renaud Drive with a machete and threatened an employee if she did not give him items from behind the counter.

The employee refused and the man began damaging property inside the business and proceeded to take other items without paying. The subject then left the parking lot in an unknown vehicle and unknown direction of travel.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger described the subject as a white male with a goatee, neck and arm tattoos, wearing a black baseball cap, black Adidas tank top, and blue pants.

If you have any information to help police identify this individual, you are urged to contact the Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.

Scott Police Department, Facebook