Shreveport Plagued With a Week of Car-Jackings at Gunpoint

Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Investigators are investigating a string of car-jackings that have taken place over the last three days. The first incident occurred on July 25, 2022, at 7:10 a.m., and the latest at 7:57 a.m. Thursday (7/28/22) morning. The incidents and a brief description are listed below. Detectives believe 2-3 black males are working together to commit these crimes.

The individuals are reportedly armed with “AR Pistols” and approach the victims rapidly and demand their vehicle. Some of the vehicles that have been taken have been used in the perpetration of other car-jackings. Three vehicles have not been recovered. The Irving Place Car Jacking is not believed to be connected to the others and an arrest has been made in that matter.

07/25/2022 7:10 a.m. 3700 block of Penick Street - 3 black males took a black Dodge Charger and fled the scene east bound on Penick. (This vehicle has been recovered)

07/25/2022 8:27 a.m. 6100 Fern Avenue - 2 black males took a white 2019 Chevy Suburban with some front end damage and fled north on Fern. License plate on the Suburban is La. BND221. Vehicle has not been recovered.

07/26/2022 10:58 p.m. 2100 North Hearne - 2 black males took at white Buick Enclave and left headed toward North Market. License plate on the Enclave is La. 969 EFX. Vehicle has not been recovered.

07/27/2022 2:07 a.m. 4200 Ester Street - 2 black males attempted to take a black Kia. They arrived in a white SUV style, believed to be the Enclave taken from North Hearne.

07/27/2022 2:27 a.m. 4900 Hollywood Avenue - At least 2 black males took a green 2016 Toyota Highlander- left west on Hollywood .( This vehicle has been recovered).

07/27/2022 10:44 p.m. 1800 Hickory Street - At least 2 black males attempted to take victims vehicle; unknown at this time what kind of vehicle this was.

07/28/2022 6:10 a.m. at 1300 Kings Highway @Dialysis Clinic- At least 2 black males took a silver 2008 Cadillac CTX after arriving in a white suburban. License plate on the vehicle is La. WSD838. Vehicle has not been recovered.

07/28/2022 7:49 a.m. 1800 Irving Pl- Promise Specialty Hospital- 1 older black male took an Equinox. (This vehicle has been recovered and male in his late 40’s arrested). Not believed to be related to the other incidents.

07/28/2022 7:57 a.m. 5700 Norton Street at 2 black males took a Red Cadillac, left south on Norton toward Hollywood Avenue. ( This car has been recovered).

Attached are photos of the vehicles that are still outstanding as well as some still shots provided by detectives. Detectives believes the individuals in these photos are involved in the incidents and ask that anyone who can identify these individuals contact police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

We urge the public to stay vigilant and always be aware of your surroundings. If you see suspicious activity, report it immediately. Please remember, no piece of property is worth your life. If you are in a situation that you can escape without being harmed, please do so. Try to remember as much as you can about the individual and call 911 immediately.

