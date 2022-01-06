UPDATE: Suspicious White Van Used in Scott Burglary Found

UPDATE, JANUARY 6, 2022, 10:55 a.m.:

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger says the white van involved in the December 24 burglary on the I-10 Frontage Road has been found.

According to Leger, the van was a Piccadilly delivery van stolen from Harvey. Leger says the van was reported stolen to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office on December 14.

Leger says a person of interest has been identified. However, police have not yet made any arrests in the case.

The Scott Police Department's investigation into the burglary continues.

ORIGINAL STORY, JANUARY 4, 2022, 1:47 p.m.:



Every so often, we hear from listeners who have spotted a suspicious white van hanging out in a parking lot or driving down their streets. Usually, those white vans are anything but suspicious, driven by average Joes who have the unfortunate lot of piloting a utility vehicle that has a negative stereotype surrounding it.

On Tuesday, we got a report of another white van. This one, however, is indeed suspicious and is wanted by authorities.

According to the Scott Police Department, this white van is connected to a break-in at a business.

Scott Police Department Scott Police Department loading...

That break-in occurred around 4:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve at an establishment on the I-10 South Frontage Road.

Investigators say four people broke the glass front door of that business to get inside. The four suspects stole several items from the store and took off in the white van. The alarm company called police, but officers arrived after the van had left. A surveillance camera caught a glimpse of the van as it pulled away. According to witnesses, the van headed eastbound down Interstate 10 after leaving the scene of the crime.

Police say the van is possibly a Ford Econoline. It has two red circle logos on the driver's side and the one of the same circular logos on its rear.

If you have any information about this break-in or if you recognize the suspect van, call the Scott Police Department at 337-889-5105 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

