It was an unusually busy Monday for first responders in Scott as two separate tanker trucks overturned in nearly the same area, just hours apart. Both incidents happened on Monday (December 1) and kept fire crews, police, and hazmat teams working well into the night and early Tuesday morning.

First Overturn Reported Early Afternoon

The first incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. near Heide Circle between Elmira and Roper Drive. According to the Scott Fire Department, an 18 wheeler tanker flipped, prompting officials to immediately shut down the area. There was no danger to the public, but residents were urged to avoid the neighborhood while crews worked to stabilize the truck and clear the roadway.

Authorities warned that mitigation efforts could take several hours, which would later overlap with the second emergency of the day.

Get our free mobile app

Second Tanker Crash Sends Crews Back Out

Just before 8:30 p.m., responders were called back to Heide Circle and Roger Road for another overturned 18 wheeler. This one involved a semi-tanker carrying 5,250 gallons of diesel exhaust fluid, or DEF.

Fire officials say the tanker was leaking a small amount of product, prompting involvement from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the Louisiana State Police

Fortunately, the driver escaped without injury. Crews requested a second tractor-trailer to offload the DEF before attempting to upright the overturned tanker.

Overnight Cleanup and Road Closures

With both incidents active at once, firefighters and hazmat personnel worked through the night. As of early Tuesday morning around 6 a.m., we were still awaiting final clearance confirming that cleanup was complete and roadways were safe to reopen.

Scott authorities continue to urge drivers to avoid the area until all operations are finished.