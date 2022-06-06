A seafood recall impacts shipments to Louisiana. The Food & Drug Administration has issued a recall on some seafood from an Alabama plant because of concerns about Listeria. This recall involves Irvington Seafood in Mobile County, Alabama. The FDA has recalled one-pound packages of “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat” from that facility.

A test at the plant found Listeria contamination in the cooking area of the complex.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others who have weakened immune systems.

What Are the Symptoms of Listeria Contamination?

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

High-fever

Nausea

Severe headache

Stiffness

And in pregnant women, Listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

The company says no crabmeat had been tested but it could still be contaminated as a result of cross-contamination between the equipment and meat itself.

Irvington Seafood ships some of its products to Louisiana, Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama.

What Are the Products to Look For?

Check for the license number AL 11-C on one-pound packages of crabmeat. The following batch numbers are included in the recall:

130-132

134

137

139

141

144-146

148

150

If you find a package with these numbers, return the package to the place you bought it for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the Listeria contamination.