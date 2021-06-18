Sean Payton and Skylene Montgomery Getting Married Today in Mexico

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and fiance' Skylene Montgomery are having a big day today. The two are tying the knot in Mexico!

Nola.com reports that after being engaged for almost two years, coach Payton and Skylene Montgomery are in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico today (06/18/21) to get married.

The original wedding date was set for March of this year but was pushed back thanks to the pandemic.

From NOLA.com -

Montgomery is a former pageant queen who was selected as Miss West Virginia in 2008. She met Payton at a Saints-Panthers game when Montgomery was working as a nurse in Charlotte.

Congratulations coach Payton and Skylene!

Below is an interview with Skylene from 2008 a few months after being crowned Miss West Virginia.