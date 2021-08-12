Seattle Man Arrested After Hurling Axe At Car Windshield During Road Rage Incident

According to reports, a 47-year-old man in Seattle was arrested after a road-rage incident where he threw an axe and shattered another driver's windshield. Authorities found the suspect sunbathing at a park after video of the incident helped lead to his arrest.

YouTube via Q13 FOX Seattle

The same suspect, who can be seen in the below video throwing an axe directly at another vehicle, was involved in another incident just a day before. The report says that he had a warrant out for his arrest for an alleged robbery at a Home Depot, while immediately before being involved in a racially charged interaction at an intersection.

The video shows the enraged man blocking a vehicle from proceeding on the road and subsequently getting out of his own vehicle to hurl an axe towards the other driver's windshield. Apparently, the other driver involved in the road-rage incident had exited the Interstate in order to get away from the axe-thrower but that maneuver was not enough.

Authorities located the man, who clearly has a tendency to get himself into confrontations, sun bathing at a Seattle park.

Check out the full report and video of the incident from Q13 Fox Seattle on YouTube below.

There are certified crazy people out there and you could probably throw this guy into that group. I can't come up with a single reason that would justify someone to throw an axe at another person's car.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported and the 47-year-old will face charges for his actions.