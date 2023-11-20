See Inside Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Former New Orleans, Louisiana Home

On December of 2023, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's former New Orleans, Louisiana French Quarter home is going up for auction, and now you can take a look inside the over 7,703 sq. ft. home.

Brad Pitt has had a connection to New Orleans for several years. After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Pitt became involved in efforts to help rebuild the city.

His involvement extended to the "Make It Right" project, an initiative to construct environmentally friendly and affordable housing in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie rented a home in the French Quarter, eventually buying a home in the French Quarter located at 521 Governor Nicholls St.

Unfortunately, things went sideways with the "Make It Right" foundation with residents eventually filling a lawsuit against the foundation over issues with construction and materials used.

From NOLA.com -

"Later, residents won a $20.5 million lawsuit against the high-profile foundation after alleging houses were built with defective materials that led to decayed and unsafe structures.

Make It Right has yet to pay residents the damages they were awarded."

Jolie and Pitt sold the property to Paul Allen, the late co-founder of Microsoft in 2016 for $4.9 million.

Now, the home is going up for auction Monday, December 11, 2023.

Bidding will begin at $1 million.

Interluxe Property Auctions will be handling the sale.

From interluxe.com -

"Built in 1828, this masonry mansion in the Lower French Quarter offers 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths. Spanning 7,703± sq. ft., the estate was lovingly restored in 2017 to preserve its original character, seamlessly blending historical charm and modern functionality."

Ready to take a look at how Brad Pitt and Angelina's family was living in New Orleans?

Below are a few photos of the incredible property, and you see much more at interluxe.com.

