Senate Votes to Overturn Edwards’ Veto on Transgender Bill, Shoots Down Constitutional Carry Bill
In the first-ever override veto session held by the Louisiana Legislature, the Senate has spoken on the two most controversial bills - a bill not allowing transgender athletes to participate in girls' school sports and a bill that would have removed the need to have a permit to concealed carry a firearm.
Transgender Sports Bill
Constitutional Carry Bill
Meanwhile, senators shot down West Monroe Senator Jay Morris' bill that would have addressed Constitutional Carry in Louisiana.
This likely kills that legislation for the veto override session.
House and Senate Adjourn for the Day
Meanwhile, all other vetoed bills voted on today by the Senate were not overrode.
Now, the Senate waits on the House as they take up other vetoed bills as well.
Future of Veto Override Session
Is the remainder of the veto override session just procedural? That is the big question after a position was announced by one key Republican senator from Marrero - Pat Connick: