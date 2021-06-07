‘Several’ Horses Dead After Nasty Weekend Pileup On Interstate 10

According to reports, a five car pileup along I-10 resulted in multiple injuries but no human deaths. A horse trailer was involved in the accident and resulted in "several horses" dying.

See the report from WBRZ on Facebook below.

According to the above report, the accident occurred near Gross Tete Sunday evening. The crash occurred on I-10 Eastbound as five vehicles piled up, completely shutting down traffic.

While no specifics have been provided, "several horses" have died as a result of the accident.

