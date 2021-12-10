Severe Storms Possible in South Louisiana By Saturday Morning

There are some major changes coming for South Louisiana's weather. Forecasters say that the warm, muggy, and insufferable conditions we are experiencing today will be literally blown out of the state by Saturday afternoon. There is also a potential for some strong thunderstorms and even severe weather over the next 24 to 36 hours. Here's how things are shaping up.

If you've already set foot outside in South Louisiana this morning then you are already privy to the fact that it's really humid this morning. In fact, it's so humid that I would hazard to guess the concrete beneath your feet is wet with condensation. That's not an uncommon occurrence for this part of the world during this time of year.

The concrete is cooler than the dewpoint temperature and the air, laden with excess moisture, can't help but "sweat" all over the concrete. Those high dewpoint temperatures are also making it feel very muggy this morning. Then when you toss in southerly breezes gusting to 30 mph, it's just not going to be a pleasant day to be outside for too long.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The good news is the muggy and windy conditions will be moved out of the way in rather short order. A strong frontal system is heading for Louisiana and should enter the northwestern sections of the state later this afternoon. That system is expected to develop a squall line of strong storms ahead of the actual front later today.

spc.noaa.gov

The threat of those storms is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed almost the entire state under the gun for some kind of severe weather threat. Forecasters believe the heaviest of the heavy weather will affect the north-central part of the state later today. Residents in Alexandria, Shreveport, Monroe, and Ruston should stay cognizant of the latest weather information.

Further south along the I-10 corridor the severe weather threat is listed as marginal. However, there could still be some very strong thunderstorms as the squall line and the front move through the area early Saturday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo of KATC Television has the storm's progress timed out this way. Scattered showers and storms will race across the area during the day today. The afternoon temperatures will also be quite warm for this time of year. Don't be surprised if you hear about some high-temperature records falling across the nation later today.

By later this evening forecasters believe the squall line will begin to form in north-central Louisiana. This line of very strong storms will then proceed to move southeast. If the timing of the forecast models is accurate Lake Charles could see some of the stronger storms before sunrise. The Lafayette area will get the worst of the weather an hour or so later in the morning.

Rob Perillo/ KATC

The good news is that the stormy weather should move in and move out rather quickly. Behind the storm system, the winds will swing around to blow out of the north. This will mean falling temperatures for Saturday afternoon. Temperatures should fall through the 50s and into the upper 40s by early Saturday evening.

By Sunday skies across the area will have cleared but afternoon temperatures could be as much as 20 degrees cooler on Sunday than they will be this afternoon. The outlook for the rest of the work week next week calls for clear skies and seasonable temperatures with a major warming trend toward the end of next week.

If I had to guess, I'd say we're probably due for at least one more day or two of high temperatures in the upper 70s or near 80 before Christmas arrives. It just ain't Christmas without the AC on. Hey, they even wrote a song about it.