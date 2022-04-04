Severe Weather Threat Looming for Much of Louisiana Tonight

Louisiana's next threat of severe storms and tornadoes will likely start to materialize across the state later tonight. The showers and storms will move into and across the state during the nighttime hours and for many of us that will mean a stormy start for the drive into work and or school on Tuesday.

Here's what forecasters are thinking about this week's potential severe storms outbreak. As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of central and northern Louisiana at the enhanced risk for strong to severe storms today and tonight. That enhanced risk will be shifting eastward during the day tomorrow.

Cities included in the enhanced risk for severe storms and tornadoes tonight and early Tuesday include Shreveport, Monroe, Ruston, Natchitoches, and Alexandria. The dividing line between enhanced risk and slight risk is basically from the Alexandria area southward to US 190. The area south of US 190 is under a marginal risk for severe storms.

In case you weren't aware severe weather is like the game horseshoes because "close counts". In other words, you don't have to be directly included in the enhanced zone to be subject to strong storms. It's just that atmospheric conditions might be a little more conducive for bad weather in those higher risk zones.

On Tuesday the Storm Prediction Center slides the worst of the weather eastward but is still predicting that much of southeastern Louisiana including the cities of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Houma will still be at a slight risk for severe storms. But the threat should be decreasing as the day wears on.

As far as the timing of the storms goes, the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles is suggesting that Lafayette and Acadiana will not experience strong storms until well after midnight tonight.

The worst of the inclement weather will take place during the early morning hours and should move away from the area by lunchtime on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the timing for the worst of the weather puts it along the I-10 corridor for the morning commute to work and school on Tuesday.

Temperatures will warm up briefly on Wednesday before cooler air moves back into the area for Thursday. The outlook for next weekend around the area appears to be quite nice with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for afternoon highs and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.