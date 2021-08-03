Shaquille O’Neal Calls Acadiana His 2nd Home, Urges Us to ‘Stay Safe’ [Video]

Shaq posted a video to let us know he loves us, he's thinking about us, and he wants us to be safe.

In a video recently posted to Facebook by Stacy Theresa, Shaquille O'Neal starts off by talking to the "People of Lafayette, St. Martin Parish, Breaux Bridge, St. Martinville" urging everyone in Acadiana to "stay safe" as Lousiana goes back under a mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 positivity rates.

As he says in the video, Shaq spends so much time here, he considers Acadiana his second home. Because this is area is so special to him, Shaq wants to make sure we all stay safe, happy, and healthy as we all go through this latest wave of coronavirus.

Stacy Theresa Via Facebook

"People of Lafayette, St. Martin Parish, Breaux Bridge, St. Martinville, you know that's my second home you always see me. Know what I want to say? You have to prevent the spread of COVID. You know what we got to do. Remain safe, follow the rules, OK? Talk to you soon. Bye-bye."

Hey Shaq, appreciate the love you're sending our way. You stay safe as well, and hope to see you soon!