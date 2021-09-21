Shreveport Mayor Issues Challenge to Mayor of Lake Charles

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has issued a challenge to Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter to see which city can get more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine over the next 6 weeks.

A similar challenge was issued this summer between Baton Rouge and New Orleans with Mayors LaToya Cantrell and Sharon Weston Broome. New Orleans was winning that battle.

Hunter says:

Understanding that the Louisiana Department of Health is on board with this, and after speaking with some local doctors and getting a little guidance, I was happy to participate.

Mayor Hunter and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins are competing to see which city will have the greatest increase in first-time doses.

Perkins says:

There is nothing we like more than a little competition. Let's see which city can make the biggest jump in vaccinations over the next few weeks.

What does the winning Mayor get? Perkins is putting up stuffed shrimp from Orlandeaux's Café along with some Southern Maid Donuts. Hunter is pledging to deliver a “Captain’s Platter” from Steamboat Bill’s and tea cakes from Sweets & Treats if his city loses.

The competition wraps up at the end of October. The winning city will be announced on social media.

