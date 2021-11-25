Shreveport native and NFL star Tre'Davious White has announced he is purchasing 1,000 turkeys from Brookshire’s Grocery Store with plans to donate to those in need in his hometown this Thanksgiving. White, an NFL All-Pro with the Buffalo Bills, is partnering with Southern University at Shreveport where the turkey distribution will take place.

In a news release detailing the plan, the former Green Oaks High star said, "I initially told my team to help me setup a turkey giveaway and to look into 300 turkeys for me to purchase. After we secured that, there was something in my heart that urged me to want to do more for the city that gave me so much - so, I decided to commit 1,000 turkeys instead. My hope is that it truly helps those in need this Thanksgiving to enjoy a nice meal.”

Area Brookshire's stores have also committed to donating canned goods and stuffing to help finish off the Thanksgiving feast. In the same announcement Brookshire's Chairman and CEO Brad Brookshire said, “We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Tre’Davious White and his family to give back to the community. We are dedicated to fighting hunger in our communities and we are honored to help this incredible cause.”

And Dr. Vladimir Appeaning, Interim Chancellor for Southern University, called White "a hometown hero," and added, “We are honored to partner with White and his family for this meal giveaway."

White's turkey giveaway will take place on Saturday, November 20 from 9am to 3pm. Distribution Southern University's main campus parking lot at 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Turkeys, et al, will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

White, now in his fifth year in Buffalo, was an All-American at LSU in 2016, then was drafted by the Bills in the first round. He was a first team All NFL selection in 2019 and a Pro Bowl pick in both 2019 and 2020.

