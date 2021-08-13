Shreveport Population Drops by 6% from 2010 to 2020

The new numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau have been released and the data shows Shreveport's population is down by about 6%. The numbers in Bossier City are up by about 1400 people or 2%.

This data does show Louisiana has kept enough people to keep 6 members in Congress, but only 19 of Louisiana's 64 parishes saw an increase in the population numbers from 2010.

The biggest winners:

St. Bernard Parish is up nearly 22%

Ascension, Bossier, Calcasieu, Livingston, Orleans, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge saw increases of 10% or more.

The biggest losers:

Tensas Parish numbers are down more than 20% while Cameron, Claiborne, Madison, Red River and West Carroll lost about 15%.

Caddo Parish

2010 254,969

2020 237,848

Bossier Parish

2010 116,979

2020 128,746

DeSoto Parish

2010 26,656

2020 26,812

Shreveport

2010 199,311

2020 187,593

Bossier City

2010 61,315

2020 62,701

You can click here to take a closer look at the numbers and the demographics.

The overall population numbers in Louisiana show we have 4.6 million people which is an increase of just 2.7%. The average growth across much of the nation is above 7%,

