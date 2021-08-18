A Shreveport teenager is fighting for his life today after being shot in the head last night. Shreveport police believe this was an accidental shooting. Officers say the investigation shows one child was playing with a gun when the gun went off, hitting the 16-year-old boy in the head. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of a life threatening wound.

This tragedy happened on on Malcolm Street in the Caddo Heights neighborhood just after 8pm Tuesday night.

More than a dozen Shreveport officers responded to the scene and they are continuing to investigate this tragic case.

