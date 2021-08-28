Six Louisiana State University Players Make NFL’s Top 100 List

It happens every year about this time. Right before the beginning of the National Football League regular season, the league releases its list of the NFL's Top 100 Players, as voted on by the players themselves.

And as always, LSU is well represented on this inventory of current stars, with six former Tigers getting the highest respect from their peers.

Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills #95 of 100

The Green Oaks grad is one of the biggest reasons the Bill are being mentioned as Super Bowl contenders in 2021. White, one of the league's best corners, has been selected to the NFL's All Pro team for two straight seasons.

Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Brown #94 of 100

Landry, from Convent, Louisiana, is one of the top possession receivers in the NFL and he is generally regarded as one of the toughest over-the-middle receivers in the game. Landry. a five time Pro Bowl player, played a major part in the Browns playoff run last season and why Cleveland is again a favorite to top the Steelers in their division.

Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs #58 of 100

The 2020 Super Bowl victory had to be sweet vindication for the New Orleans, who battled back to be better than ever following a pair of serious knee injuries earlier in his career. Mathieu, the Chiefs' leader on defense, is the only safety in the NFL to get 10 interceptions and 100 tackles over the last two years.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings #53 of 100

It's hard to believe that a player who's had such a huge impact is still only 22 tears old. The St. Rose, Louisiana native was drafted by the Vikings in the first round, then went on to set an NFL rookie record for receiving yards with 1,400, nabbing 88 balls. He was rewarded for his performance with a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks #31 of 100

Evidently, wide receiver isn't the only position at which LSU players excel at the next level, with Adams, along with Tyrann Mathieu, being the second former Tigers' safety on the Top 100 list. And what do the Seahawks think of this 5-year veteran? They just signed Adams, starting his 5th year in the NFL, to a 4-year, $72 million dollar contract with $38 million guaranteed.

Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers #31 of 100

The Springhill, Louisiana linebacker was a huge part of the Buccaneers Super Bowl championship and his #31 rank shows that players throughout the NFL know what a tough opponent he is. White, the fifth player chosen in the 2019 draft, recently re-upped with the Bucs, who will pay him almost $30 million over 4 years.

