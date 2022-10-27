‘Skeleton House’ in New Orleans Celebrating 20 Years of Funny Bones

Many people spend time leading up to Halloween at haunted houses, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and all kinds of places in between.

But this fun holiday can also have a humorous side. A trip down St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans leading up to this hallowed season can prove just that.

There is an uptown mansion located at 6000 St. Charles Avenue affectionately known as The Skeleton House and it features, you guessed it, a yard full of skeletons.

Over the years, it has grown into quite the Halloween tradition in NOLA. The front lawn is covered in a sea of funny bones poking fun at various local and national topics and making several pop culture references.

You'll see funnies such as "Saturday Night Femur," "Louis Arm's Strong," "Marrow-Lyn Monroe," "Howard Sternum" and a ton more.

This year The Skeleton House is celebrating 20 years of putting smiles on visitors' faces.

The home is owned by Louellen Berger, who has been dubbed the "Queen of Halloween." She says she's "thrilled to see a Halloween rebirth occurring" since it was such a memorable holiday for her growing up in the mid-1900s.

“It is thrilling to see the exuberance of today’s homeowners entertaining our community with their creative home decorations,” Berger said.

For the first time, Berger has added a rooftop collection, which includes displays such as "Fibula on the Roof" and "Widow's Walk."

Below are a few more pictures of The Skeleton House of New Orleans. But if you want to visit and see for yourself, the display typically remains up through Halloween.

