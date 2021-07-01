Slidell Leaders OK Possible Move of Diamond Jacks License to Northshore Area

Voters in St. Tammany Parish will now have to decide if they want a casino in the Slidell area. The Parish Council has voted 8-6 to put the issue before the voters.

This plan would move the casino license from the Diamond Jacks property in Bossier City to Slidell. But voters would have to give the thumbs up. In a previous vote, St. Tammany Parish voters said no to casino gambling.

But the vote before the Parish Council was not an easy one. The panel debated the issue for almost 7 hours. Several opponents stepped up to discuss why this is a bad idea. The opposition was led by several preaches in the Slidell area, but law enforcement leaders also oppose this move. But in the end, the panel voted to let the voters decide. The issue is expected to be on the ballot on November 13.

Pacific Peninsula Entertainment is planning to build a $325 million dollar casino resort near Lake Pontchartrain. It would also be easily accessible from the I-10 bridge in Slidell. The company has not indicated what they plan to do with the property in Bossier City which has been vacant since the spring of 2020.

This move of the license would also need the ok from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board before any dirt can be turned.

