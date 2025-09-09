A 67-year-old Mandeville woman has been arrested after surveillance video showed an SUV backing into a coworker at Greenbriar Community Care Center in Slidell late Sunday night, leaving the victim critically injured, police said. The suspect, identified as Lillian Sellers, was booked on multiple charges and later transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

What exactly happened?

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday (Sep. 7), paramedics were dispatched to the care center for what staff believed was a fall in the parking lot.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where doctors determined her injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle and notified Slidell police. According to FOX 8, investigators began their case around 3 a.m. Monday (Sep. 8).

What the video shows, according to police

Investigators say security footage captured the victim walking across the lot when an SUV reversed “recklessly” and hit her. The driver, identified as Sellers, briefly got out, picked up a broken bumper piece, and went inside to work.

Police say she told coworkers a woman had fallen and needed help rather than calling 911. Several witnesses told officers erratic driving in the lot was not unusual, and when asked about her actions, Sellers allegedly shrugged and offered no explanation.

Charges and intent

Sellers was arrested on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury, negligent injuring, and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.

Based on the initial investigation, police said evidence does not indicate she intentionally struck the victim, but that she knew she hit a person and tried to cover it up.

What's next?

The victim, who also works at Greenbriar, remains in critical condition. A statement from the facility said "staff and residents are shaken," and the center is cooperating with investigators.

Slidell police say the investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone with additional information to contact SPD at 985-643-3131 or email PIO@slidellpd.com.